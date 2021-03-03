Democrats unleash ‘monster’ voting reform bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lawmakers have returned to Capitol Hill to debate the highly controversial H.R.1 bill. Talks were set to resume Wednesday as the left attempts to distort election law forever.

House representatives recently began debating the 791 page Democrat legislation, which critics have said could lead to even more contested elections.

Dubbed the For the People Act 2021, H.R.1 would virtually reform every angle of election policy with automatic voter registration mandated early and absentee ballots as well as voting rights for convicted felons.

"It has never been more critical to provide election officials and the public peace of mind that every vote matters and is counted."—Chair @RepMaloney on why she supports H.R. 1, "For the People Act" WATCH and SHARE: https://t.co/ADTJDeadSr — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) March 2, 2021

President Trump denounced the bill as a “monster that must be stopped” while speaking at CPAC 2021.

“Do you know what HR1 is? It’s a disaster. Their bill would drastically restrict political speech, empower the federal government to shut down dissent and turn the federal election commission into a partisan political weapon,” he stated. “In addition, it virtually eliminates voter ID requirements nationwide, effectively ends all registration deadlines.”

The bill would also subsidize small political contributions given to lawmakers by matching donations with six times the donated amount in taxpayer dollars.

“Can you believe this?” President Trump asked. “Requires states to give ballots to felons, automatically registers every welfare recipient to vote and puts unaccountable un-elected bureaucrats in charge of drawing congressional districts, that’s going to be a lot of fun.”