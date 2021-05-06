‘Democrats turning America into totalitarian communist state,” says attorney Sidney Powell

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:02 PM PT – Thursday, May 6, 2021

According to attorney Sidney Powell, the Democrat Party and its corporate allies are turning America into a centralized country.

“We are living under a Communist totalitarian regime…propaganda, not free press for the most part,” she stated. “And the globalists and the Uni-Party and the cabal…definitely this country.”

Powell asserted that Democrats stole last year’s elections with the help of establishment Republicans, the media as well as China and Iran. She said they were determined to get President Trump out of office no matter what it took, even if it meant perpetuating so-called “Russian collusion” allegations for four years.

However, the radical left is now changing their tune and doing whatever it takes to shut down controversy over the 2020 election results. Powell stressed that despite Democrat attempts to derail the American audit, she expects hundreds-of-thousands of fake Biden ballots to be exposed in Arizona and 400,000 in Georgia.

Powell added, if the electronic voting machine companies are truly honest, she would expect them to be more transparent. She suggested they could have been more open to inspections the day after the election to make sure their data was correct.

Under federal law, all voting data must be protected for 22 months after the election. Powell noted, the U.S. is supposed to have the most transparent voting systems in the world.

The attorney warned if Americans do not trust that their votes are properly counted, we no longer have a republic or a rule of law. She added, the fight for election integrity is the most important challenge facing America today.