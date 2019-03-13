Democrats to tackle tech giants in debate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:33 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Democrat 2020 presidential candidates are planning a debate later this month on how to approach monopolies. The event was confirmed Tuesday, and will include Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Also in attendance will be former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and Ohio Representative Tim Ryan.

The event is expected to focus on how monopoly power has led to economic disparity, and the decline of rural America. The debate comes as candidates are questioning the power corporate giants have over the U.S. political system.

Last week, Senator Warren expressed how she would approach the problem if she were elected president:

“It’s a little like baseball — you could be an umpire, a platform, or you could own teams. That’s fine, but you can’t be an umpire and own one of the teams that’s in the game. So the principal here, is to break those apart and you can work for the platform part, you can work for one of the teams, but if you work for one of the teams you compete like every other team in America.”

The focus of the talks will revolve around how tech giants, like Facebook and Google, have damaged democracy. The debate is expected to take place on March 30th.