Democrats to force vote on making Roe v. Wade federal law

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT – Monday, May 9, 2022

Democrats are furious over Politico’s article exposing the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. Concern over reproductive rights has continued to grow from the left after a bombshell leak revealed a majority of Supreme Court Justices support overturning Roe v. Wade.

During an interview on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the draft opinion was a slap in the faced.

“This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women,” Pelosi asserted. “Here we are on Mother’s Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families.”

The outcry from Democrats comes less than a week after the leaked document left lawmakers scrambling on Capitol Hill. It even left the GOP furious and several Republicans called for an investigation.

“Whoever did this leak should be prosecuted and should go to jail for a very long time,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

During an interview on Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said the draft opinion is “taking us back to the 1850s.”

“Let’s be clear about what’s going on here,” she stated. “With this leaked opinion, the court is looking at reversing 50 years of women’s rights and the fall will be swift. Over 20 states have laws in place already.”

If overturned, abortion could become significantly restricted or banned in 23 states. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) affirmed “it’s possible” Republicans could seek a nationwide abortion ban if they take over the Senate.

In the meantime, Senate will vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion into federal law this week, but it is not expected to pass.

MORE NEWS: California Democratic Representatives Aim To Make Abortion A Right