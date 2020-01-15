Trending

Democrats stay silent on Iran protests, continue to attack President Trump

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, protesters hold flowers as tear gas fired by police rises at a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, to remember victims of a Ukrainian airplane shot down by an Iranian missile. (AP Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:40 PM PT — Monday, January 13, 2020

Democrat congressional leaders and presidential hopefuls are staying quiet about ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. This comes as President Trump has continued to face criticism since authorizing the strike that killed a top Iranian general.

In the days following the strike, Iranians reportedly blasted the president for his decision. The president’s critics used the opportunity to accuse him of bringing the U.S. closer to war, but Iranians are focusing their anger toward their own government after admitting to unintentionally downing a Ukrainian jetliner.

While the president has blasted the regime for its actions, Democrats are still finding reasons to blame President Trump.

“This is an opportunity to make sure that there’s a face on every single Iranian, who will be impacted if we continue to escalate the situation and find ourselves in war,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Iranian police officers take position while protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, to remember victims of a Ukrainian airplane shot down by an Iranian missile. On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, online videos purported to show that Iranian security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner. (AP Photo)

The Democrats’ silence on the situation in Iran comes after video surfaced showing police firing tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters. So far, only 2020 Democrat presidential candidates Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar have spoken out in support of the Iranian people.

