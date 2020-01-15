Democrats stay silent on Iran protests, continue to attack President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT — Monday, January 13, 2020

Democrat congressional leaders and presidential hopefuls are staying quiet about ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. This comes as President Trump has continued to face criticism since authorizing the strike that killed a top Iranian general.

In the days following the strike, Iranians reportedly blasted the president for his decision. The president’s critics used the opportunity to accuse him of bringing the U.S. closer to war, but Iranians are focusing their anger toward their own government after admitting to unintentionally downing a Ukrainian jetliner.

While the president has blasted the regime for its actions, Democrats are still finding reasons to blame President Trump.

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

“This is an opportunity to make sure that there’s a face on every single Iranian, who will be impacted if we continue to escalate the situation and find ourselves in war,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The Democrats’ silence on the situation in Iran comes after video surfaced showing police firing tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters. So far, only 2020 Democrat presidential candidates Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar have spoken out in support of the Iranian people.