Democrats secure control of U.S. House of Representatives: AP



FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

November 11, 2020

(Reuters) – The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday with the Democrats winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/32AoEhI reported.

The Democrats could win a few more seats but their majority in the House was likely to shrink, AP said.

They secured the majority after AP declared three winners late Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O’Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)