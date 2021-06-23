Biden awaiting numbers as senators seek bipartisan infrastructure deal



FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along Tonnele Ave at the end of a road work in Union City, New Jersey, U.S. March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along Tonnele Ave at the end of a road work in Union City, New Jersey, U.S. March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

By David Morgan and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators sought agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan by the end of business on Thursday, with President Joe Biden awaiting final numbers and multiple meetings with White House officials on the agenda.

“My goal is that we have a deal by the end of the day,” Democratic Senator Jon Tester told Reuters on Wednesday.

A second Democratic negotiator, Senator Joe Manchin, told reporters the group hoped to reach a deal before the Senate breaks on Thursday for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

The pair are part of the “G-21,” a group of 21 senators working on an eight-year bipartisan framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure sought by Biden, a Democrat.

Although not taking part directly, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, in an interview with Fox News Radio, called the talks “constructive” but said it was “too early to say” whether a deal would emerge.

A team of White House officials met during the afternoon with nine Democrats, one independent and 11 Republicans in the Senate, and was due to sit down with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT).

The White House turned its attention to the group of 21 senators after Biden rejected a Republican infrastructure proposal just over two weeks ago.

Asked how he felt about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, Biden told reporters: “I’ll tell you that when I get the final numbers tonight.”

A sticking point is how to pay for it.

Biden has pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a 2017 cut in corporate taxes.

“Collectively, we have identified a way to come up with an incredibly robust infrastructure package, one far more sizable than the one during the Obama era, without increasing taxes. And that’s a construct we’re wedded to, as a conference,” Republican Senator Todd Young, a G-21 member, told Reuters.

Biden, seeking to fuel growth after the coronavirus pandemic and address income inequality, initially proposed that about $2.3 trillion be spent on a broader definition of infrastructure, including fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.

The White House trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in a bid to win the Republican support needed for any plan to get the 60 votes normally required to advance legislation in the evenly split 100-seat Senate.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders is working up a far more ambitious infrastructure blueprint of $6 trillion.

Schumer has said he plans to hold a July vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill and follow up in the autumn with a second Democratic-only measure.

The second bill, which Democrats could pass with the help of a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Kamala Harris, would include significant additional spending on unconventional infrastructure programs, such as home healthcare for the elderly and others. That maneuver would require all 48 Democrats and the two independents that caucus with them to agree.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Makini Brice and Nandita Bose; Editing by Scott Malone, Howard Goller and Peter Cooney)