Democrats now calling for action against voting irregularities, trying to close House races they lost

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:50 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Democrats who are challenging the election results of close congressional races won by Republican candidates are facing fierce backlash.

This comes as Democrat candidate for Iowa’s Second District, Rita Hart, asked the Democrat controlled House to step in and call the election. Hart lost to GOP Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks by six votes, which sparked months of lobbying for representatives to overturn the election.

A local paper who initially supported Hart in her failed bid for the seat is now distancing itself from her. The Quad-City Times editorial board expressed concerns over her efforts to overturn the election results in D.C. while bypassing Iowa courts.

They said her challenges are muddled by partisan politics on the national scale and are hijacking the interests of residents in the Second District. The paper noted that instead of taking up her claims with the U.S. Supreme Court, Hart has asked hundreds of officials with no ties to Iowa to make the decision.

At least 22 Iowans’ legally-cast ballots still have not been counted in #IA02. We are glad to see the Cmte. on Administration taking the next step towards ensuring that every legally-cast vote is counted in this race and that all Iowans’ voices are heard. https://t.co/BEufIhJGin — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 10, 2021

Additionally, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has called foul on the New York race for the 22nd District won by GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney.

Federal prosecutors claimed the Oneida County Board of Elections violated two federal election laws after the county’s DMV failed to process at least 2,400 voter registration applications. Prosecutors believe this move disenfranchised voters and are vowing to bring a civil lawsuit forward against the county.

Democrat calls to overturn these elections are indicative of their goals to takeover the American electoral process. Far-left lawmakers in both chambers of Congress recently sent up H.R.1 to the upper chamber, which is designed to help their own candidates win races in the future.

This is showing the liberal hypocrisy of several top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. They have decried Republican efforts to address voting irregularities seen in 2020, but are pushing laws to further benefit from them.

Additionally, they have painted Republicans who made similar challenges to the electoral system as “traitors” and “seditionists.” This has led to GOP lawmakers in several states, including Georgia and Texas, to take measures into their own hands and create laws aimed at fixing voting irregularities.