Democrats flip-flop opinions on MSM coverage

UPDATED 12:51 PM PT — Wednesday, August 14, 2019

2020 Democrat candidates are taking issue with mainstream media coverage, following in the footsteps many of them criticized President Trump for.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took aim at The Washington Post Monday by accusing the organization of covering his campaign unfairly after his criticisms of Amazon.

“I talk about it all of the time and then I wonder why the Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos who owns Amazon, doesn’t write particularly good articles about me,” said the Democrat 2020 hopeful.

Sanders advisers also called out CNN and MSNBC on reports about his slumping campaign, leading journalists to accuse him of pushing a “conspiracy theory.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has been no stranger to enduring damaging mainstream media reports. His repeated call for fairness was met with Democrats accusing him of dismantling free speech.

“I think the biggest frustration is the way the media covers me,” the president explained. “The way that media covers, perhaps, this agenda, and I’m disappointed by it, I’m very surprised by it.”

President Trump received rare praise from a New York Times article after he condemned racism and called for unity, following the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings. Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke fired back against the article, calling it “unbelievable” of the mainstream media to applaud the president.

President Trump hasn’t backed down from calling out biased coverage from major networks and its influence on voters, but he has always supported fair coverage of his presidency.

“If the news, the lamestream or mainstream or whatever you wanna call it, media or fake news — if it would be covered, people would feel different,” he stated.

As 2020 looms closer, Democrats will need to figure out how they plan to respond to the media going forward.