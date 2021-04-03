Democrats appear torn on Ga. boycotts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

The Biden administration appeared to backtrack slightly on their support for boycotts in Georgia amid the state’s new election laws.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to clarify Joe Biden’s statements of support for some businesses boycotting in Georgia, calling it “their choice,” but adding that he would “certainly support it.”

This came after Biden backed the MLB’s decision to move this season’s All-Star Game out of the state, following the recently passed laws to protect and secure elections in Georgia.

“He didn’t call for businesses to boycott, business have made that decision themselves, of course. He also was not dictating that Major League Baseball move their game out of Georgia,” Psaki stated. “He was conveying that if that was a decision that was made, that he would certainly support that.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Democrats are at odds with Biden and have voiced their disappointment in the boycott, noting local business will suffer without the event.

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) said “I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia.” Ossoff added corporations who don’t agree with the law should not take it out on Georgians.

His comments came in stark contrast to Biden’s, which relayed strong support for players who wanted to move the game.

While his fellow Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) declined to comment on the boycotting of businesses in his state, failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams acknowledged the damage the boycotts have on the state.

VIDEO: Thanks to the efforts of activists, organizers and allied organizations, we stopped GA Republican legislators from passing key parts of their voter suppression wish list. Now corporate leaders must use their clout to show they stand with voters. #gapol pic.twitter.com/A3b0McaI1s — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 1, 2021

“I understand the passion of those calling for boycotts of Georgia following the passage of SB 202. Boycotts have been an important tool throughout our history to achieve social change,” Abrams said. “But here’s the thing, Black, Latino, AAPI, and Native American voters whose votes are the most suppressed under SB 202 are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us. And to my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote.”

However, Abrams went on to say the boycotts aren’t necessary.

Conservatives have denounced the decisions made by several Georgia-based companies and have even called for boycotts of those companies as a response.