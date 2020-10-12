Democratic presidential nominee Biden negative for COVID-19 – campaign

October 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his campaign said in a brief statement.

The former vice president was campaigning in Ohio ahead of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump, who announced 10 days ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was set to hold his first rally since his diagnosis on Monday after saying he was no longer infectious.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax, Editing by Franklin Paul)