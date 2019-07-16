Democratic presidential candidate O’Rourke raises $3.6 million in second quarter



July 16, 2019

By Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke raised $3.6 million in the second quarter, according to his campaign, a lackluster haul for a candidate once considered a fundraising juggernaut.

O’Rourke raised $9.4 million in his first two weeks running for president in the first quarter, but then saw his fundraising dry up as he failed to gain traction in the polls.

