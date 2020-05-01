Democratic presidential candidate Biden says sexual assault ‘never happened’



FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 1, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the allegation.

“I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago,” Biden said in an emailed statement. “They aren’t true. This never happened.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)