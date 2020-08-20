Democratic convention audience rises on night three, early data show

August 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Roughly 21.4 million people watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention on six television networks, an increase of 2 million from the previous night, according to preliminary Nielsen data released on Thursday.

The figures do not include people who watched former President Barack Obama, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other speakers on Wednesday via online platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, or on the convention website.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)