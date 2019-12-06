Democrat-sponsored Voting Rights Act passes House in partisan vote

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

A Democrat-led voting rights bill passed along party lines in the House on Friday. The Voting Rights Advancement Act passed in a 228 to 187 vote, with only one Republican voting in favor of the bill.

The bill looks to restore a provision that would require certain states to get federal permission before they change local election laws.

Today, the House passed H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act, which responds to the Shelby County v. Holder decision, repairs the Voting Rights Act, and ensures that all Americans can exercise their right to vote. pic.twitter.com/Wr7svKmDnN — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) December 6, 2019

Democrats have long criticized the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, which struck down a similar provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“There is continuing, pervasive discrimination in voting across the country that is undermining the fundamental right to vote for millions of Americans,” stated Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler. “It is essential that we pass H.R. 4 today, that it be enacted into law quickly, so that we can protect the sacred right for all Americans.”

House Republicans called the proposal the ‘Federal Control of Elections Act’ and the White House has issued a veto threat for the bill.

Today, the House is voting on a purely political bill that would prevent states and localities from running their own elections. #HR4 is a partisan power grab for the federal government. pic.twitter.com/Vv076bakry — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 6, 2019

Analysts said there is little chance the bill will be taken up in the GOP controlled Senate.