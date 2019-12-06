Trending

Democrat-sponsored Voting Rights Act passes House in partisan vote

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., flanked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks at an event with House Democrats before passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 7:21 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

A Democrat-led voting rights bill passed along party lines in the House on Friday. The Voting Rights Advancement Act passed in a 228 to 187 vote, with only one Republican voting in favor of the bill.

The bill looks to restore a provision that would require certain states to get federal permission before they change local election laws.

Democrats have long criticized the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, which struck down a similar provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“There is continuing, pervasive discrimination in voting across the country that is undermining the fundamental right to vote for millions of Americans,” stated Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler. “It is essential that we pass H.R. 4 today, that it be enacted into law quickly, so that we can protect the sacred right for all Americans.”

House Republicans called the proposal the ‘Federal Control of Elections Act’ and the White House has issued a veto threat for the bill.

Analysts said there is little chance the bill will be taken up in the GOP controlled Senate.

