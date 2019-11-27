Democrat senators question military pardons by President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Two Democrat members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are questioning President Trump’s recent military pardons. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse sent a letter on Tuesday, which pressed the Justice Department to clarify the process behind the recent military pardons.

They want to know if the DOJ offered advice to the White House and if it coordinated with the Department of Defense, which was originally against the pardons.

“When President Trump’s plan to intervene in these cases was first reported in early November, the Department of Defense was so alarmed that Secretary of Defense Esper and other senior military officials reportedly orchestrated a lobbying effort to dissuade the President from doing so,” wrote Leahy and Whitehouse.

President Trump recently issued pardons to several former service members, who were previously convicted of war crimes. Earlier this month, former Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher and two other soldiers were granted clemency.

The president has touted his decision to pardon the military members.

“I will always stick up for our great fighters,” President Trump said during a campaign rally in Florida. “They’re out in that field and they’re doing a job for us like nobody else anywhere in the world can do.”

Leahy and Whitehouse claimed his decision may affect the military’s commitment to follow the laws of war.

“These pardons were issued in the face of strong opposition from senior military officials, who warned that such pardons would undermine the U.S. military justice system and shake faith in our military’s commitment to abide by the laws of war,” the senators wrote.

The two officials are expecting answers from the DOJ pardon attorney before December 13th.

Related: Defense Secretary Asks For Resignation Of Navy Secretary Over Handling Of Gallagher Case