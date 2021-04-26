Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan announces Ohio Senate bid

OAN Newsroom

Rep. Tim Ryan officially threw his hat into the ring to become Ohio’s next senator. The Democrat lawmaker announced his candidacy Monday to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

In his campaign video, Ryan talked about investing in businesses to create more jobs and hire more workers. He seems to be painting himself as a moderate after saying he would “work with anyone to rebuild our economy.”

“It can’t be businesses versus workers, this is a partnership, but that partnership needs to be redefined,” state the Ohio representative. “We have to cut workers in on the deal.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021

However, his congressional record shows him consistently siding with Democrats. Ryan is also an advocate of unions, which is expected to deter Ohioans in the red-leaning state.