Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan announces Ohio Senate bid

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H. Ryan, a 10-term representative from Ohio's blue-collar Mahoning Valley, officially launched his bid Monday, April 26, 2021, for a coveted open Senate seat in Ohio. He becomes the Democratic frontrunner as the party goes after Republican Rob Portman's seat in what stands to be one of 2022's most closely watched Senate contests.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Rep. Tim Ryan officially threw his hat into the ring to become Ohio’s next senator. The Democrat lawmaker announced his candidacy Monday to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

In his campaign video, Ryan talked about investing in businesses to create more jobs and hire more workers. He seems to be painting himself as a moderate after saying he would “work with anyone to rebuild our economy.”

“It can’t be businesses versus workers, this is a partnership, but that partnership needs to be redefined,” state the Ohio representative. “We have to cut workers in on the deal.”

However, his congressional record shows him consistently siding with Democrats. Ryan is also an advocate of unions, which is expected to deter Ohioans in the red-leaning state.

