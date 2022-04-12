Democrat Rep. Slotkin against ending Title 42

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) appeared to change her stance on border security after previously railing against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure the southern border. In a recent interview with America Rising’s political action committee, the Michigan congresswoman spoke out against President Joe Biden’s decision to lift the Trump-era Title 42 policy.

Prior to the interview, Slotkin was supportive of amnesty and notably released a press release in 2019 stating her support against funding Trumps border wall. However, Slotkin now says she knows if Title 42 is lifted, more illegal immigrants will come to the US.

“Right now we don’t have nearly as many people coming over the border as we usually would at this time because we have COVID restrictions on,” stated the congresswoman. “The minute those are lifted in May, it’s going to be again a series over overwhelmed border crossings and I can’t support that. I can’t support ripping off a Band-Aid and not having a plan to stem the blood flow.”

Slotkin is running for re-election and could face Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett (D-Wis.) in November in a district expected to be highly-competitive.