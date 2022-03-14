Key Democrat will not back Biden’s pick for Fed’s bank oversight role



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) leads a group of legislators to introduce a bill to ban Russian energy imports, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) leads a group of legislators to introduce a bill to ban Russian energy imports, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve, Sarah Bloom Raskin, on Monday lost the backing of a key Democratic senator, further imperiling a nomination that has been stalled by Republican opposition.

“I have carefully reviewed Sarah Bloom Raskin’s qualifications and previous public statements,” Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said in a statement. “Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs.”

“I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board,” said Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a Republican-leaning state who has been a persistent roadblock for Biden administration initiatives in Congress.

Raskin has proven to be the most contentious of Biden’s slate of nominees to the central bank’s board, which includes Jerome Powell for a second term as chair. Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee reviewing the nominations have refused to appear for a vote on the slate, specifically because of their objections to Raskin for past remarks they say indicate she would use the role to further a green energy policy that they fear could reduce fossil fuel companies’ access to capital.

