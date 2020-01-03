Trending

Democrat lawmakers challenge President Trump’s military authority, following Soleimani’s assassination

File – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., second from left, in a private room on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/ ANDREW HARNIK)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:25 AM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

Democrat lawmakers are criticizing the Trump administration for not consulting with Congress before the recent assassination of an Iranian general. In a statement released Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded that the White House brief the full Congress on the airstrike as well as detail their plan moving forward.

Pelosi went on to say the assassination was not authorized by Congress and that it has now provoked a “further dangerous escalation of violence” in the region. She claimed the move further endangered American lives. Other Democrat lawmakers have called on their colleagues to quickly act against the president’s military powers to stop the possibility of another war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are showing support for the president’s recent military decisions. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is dead because he miscalculated the president’s commitment to prevent future attacks. During an interview Friday, he stated the U.S. had reason to believe Soleimani was “orchestrating chaos” in Iraq and throughout the region. The South Carolina lawmaker went on to say that his assassination stopped these plans from playing out.

Graham also mentioned he was not surprised of the military leader’s death since he was informed about the potential operation earlier this week, while visiting President Trump at his Florida golf resort. He advised that the president continue his maximum pressure campaign on Iran by placing economic targets on its oil industry.

Fighters from the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades militia, inspect the destruction of their headquarters in the aftermath of a U.S. airstrike in Qaim, Iraq, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the “aggression of evil American ravens.” (AP Photo)

