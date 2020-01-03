Democrat Klobuchar’s presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in fourth quarter



January 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, raised $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than doubling the previous quarter’s amount, according to a statement from her campaign.

Klobuchar’s polling numbers have increased in recent weeks after two highly-praised debate performances.

