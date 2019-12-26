Democrat Insiders: Sen. Sanders still has real chance of taking nomination

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:22 AM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

Political insiders are reportedly saying Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign still has a chance of taking the Democrat nomination.

Sanders has been written off as a candidate “too far left” to win. However, reports said Democrat operatives have been changing their tune following Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s allegedly declining poll results. This came after potentially bright candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris were forced to drop out in recent weeks.

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Those in Sanders’ campaign said he’s under no illusion of defeating the establishment simply by winning an election.

“When Bernie Sanders says, ‘I’m going to go to other states, into districts of members of Congress who are opposing our agenda, and I’m going to campaign for our agenda to put popular pressure on those members of Congress,’ that is the experience Bernie Sanders had as mayor, and that he’s had really for his whole political career,” said campaign adviser David Sirota.

Bernie has defied the establishment for decades — he will defeat them in the election and when he’s president https://t.co/TVOJdM8BVJ — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 26, 2019

Recent national poll averages put Sanders at 19.3 percent behind front runner Joe Biden, who stood at 27.8 percent.

Related: 2020 Hopeful Bernie Sanders Releases Marijuana Legalization Plan