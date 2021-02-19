Democrat bill seeks amnesty for tens of millions of illegal aliens

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

Congressional Democrats released a sweeping immigration reform bill, which Republicans are calling a non-starter. Thursday’s proposal, backed by Joe Biden, includes a path to citizenship for up to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. It includes immediate green cards for DACA recipients and farm workers, an increase in VISA allocations and more funding for immigration judges. Republicans said the plan will take jobs away from Americans and threaten security as the bill seeks to undo President Trump’s hardline policies. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed the legislation as blanket amnesty, which incentivizes people to rush here illegally. OAN’S White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino has more.