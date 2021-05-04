Trending

Dem Rep. Ron Kind slammed over spa controversy in new ad

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Members of the New Democratic Coalition (L-R) Representative-elect Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Rep. Allyson Schwartz (D-PA), Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA), Chairman Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY), Rep. John Carney (D-DE) and other coalition members hold a news conference about the impending "fiscal cliff" and other economic issues November 15, 2012 in Washington, DC. The coalition has seven policy committees that include Critical Infrastructure and Manufacturing; Education; Energy; Financial Services; Health Care; Innovation, Competitiveness and Tax Reform; and Trade. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Members of the New Democratic Coalition (2012) (L-R) Representative-elect Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Rep. Allyson Schwartz (D-PA), Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA), Chairman Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY), Rep. John Carney (D-DE). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:55 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A powerful GOP fundraising arm has gone after a Wisconsin Democrat ahead of 2022’s high-stakes elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee, or NRCC, launched a new ad targeting Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.).

The ad highlights reports, which show a property owned by the congressman has been rented to a spa that advertises on sites where users can pay for sex.

The advertisement also accuses Rep. Kind of having poor judgment for having ties to such businesses and questions whether voters will hold him accountable.

“What’s Ron Kind hiding?” the advertisement asks. “Reports reveal Kind made tens of thousands of dollars from a seedy massage parlor.”

The NRCC goes on to urge voters to call on Kind to stand up to sex traffickers. Meanwhile, Congressman Kind has yet to announce if he’s running for reelection.

