Dem Rep. Ron Kind slammed over spa controversy in new ad

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

A powerful GOP fundraising arm has gone after a Wisconsin Democrat ahead of 2022’s high-stakes elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee, or NRCC, launched a new ad targeting Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.).

NEW NRCC AD IN #WI03 What is #RubMapsRon hiding? Why won’t @KindforCongress come clean about what went on at this massage parlor? pic.twitter.com/PmlHEicFQb — NRCC (@NRCC) May 4, 2021

The ad highlights reports, which show a property owned by the congressman has been rented to a spa that advertises on sites where users can pay for sex.

The advertisement also accuses Rep. Kind of having poor judgment for having ties to such businesses and questions whether voters will hold him accountable.

“What’s Ron Kind hiding?” the advertisement asks. “Reports reveal Kind made tens of thousands of dollars from a seedy massage parlor.”

The NRCC goes on to urge voters to call on Kind to stand up to sex traffickers. Meanwhile, Congressman Kind has yet to announce if he’s running for reelection.