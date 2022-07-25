Trending

Dem. Rep. Luria: Liz Cheney should be face of GOP

FILE - Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

UPDATED 1:49 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria said she wants Liz Cheney to be the face of the Republican Party. Speaking to Meet the Press on Sunday, the Virginian said she has become good friends with the Wyoming Rep. since working together on Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) January 6 committee. According to Luria, even if Cheney loses her primary her voice is vital for the future of the GOP.

“I admire Liz Cheney,” Luria said. “I have been friendly with her ever since I came to Congress, even before we served on this committee together. I think that if she doesn’t come through this primary, come back to Congress, there are so many things that she could do in the future for our country.”

While Democrats promote Cheney, Republicans have repudiated the Rep. to the highest degree. The Wyoming Republican Party has formally censured her and no longer recognizes her as a member of the party.

“Her voice is absolutely needed,” Luria added. “And I think she’s one of unfortunately, a very small number of people who need to be the face of the Republican Party in the future. I would love to get back to where we had two political parties that debate on issues and facts and not lies. I really hope that Liz Cheney will continue, but I don’t want to speculate. She’s said herself she doesn’t know what her future plans will be.”

In an extremely rare move, the RNC and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have thrown their support behind Rep. Hageman (R-Wyo.) which put the former vice president’s daughter on the outs.

