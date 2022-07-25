Dem. Rep. Luria: Liz Cheney should be face of GOP

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:49 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria said she wants Liz Cheney to be the face of the Republican Party. Speaking to Meet the Press on Sunday, the Virginian said she has become good friends with the Wyoming Rep. since working together on Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) January 6 committee. According to Luria, even if Cheney loses her primary her voice is vital for the future of the GOP.

“I admire Liz Cheney,” Luria said. “I have been friendly with her ever since I came to Congress, even before we served on this committee together. I think that if she doesn’t come through this primary, come back to Congress, there are so many things that she could do in the future for our country.”

While Democrats promote Cheney, Republicans have repudiated the Rep. to the highest degree. The Wyoming Republican Party has formally censured her and no longer recognizes her as a member of the party.

“Her voice is absolutely needed,” Luria added. “And I think she’s one of unfortunately, a very small number of people who need to be the face of the Republican Party in the future. I would love to get back to where we had two political parties that debate on issues and facts and not lies. I really hope that Liz Cheney will continue, but I don’t want to speculate. She’s said herself she doesn’t know what her future plans will be.”

Two profiles in courage: Liz Cheney & Elaine Luria. Both willing to put country before party even though it may cost them reelection in November. We need more people with this level of commitment to democracy in Congress, not fewer. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 22, 2022

In an extremely rare move, the RNC and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have thrown their support behind Rep. Hageman (R-Wyo.) which put the former vice president’s daughter on the outs.