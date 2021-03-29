Dem operatives obstructing oversight of border crisis

OAN Newsroom

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a video that shows a Biden staffer obstructing congressional oversight of the border crisis.

In a tweet Sunday, the Texas lawmaker said Biden’s handlers sent political operatives from Washington to disrupt the border visit by Republican senators. The footage in question was taken at the Donna Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility.

How far is Joe Biden going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility? Biden sent a political operative from DC to block our cameras and even threatened another senator to obstruct legitimate congressional oversight. pic.twitter.com/vHT2U7Nh1z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2021

This came after Joe Biden denied the Republicans’ request for media to accompany them. Cruz asserted that decision was unprecedented and pointed out no recent U.S. presidents blocked the press from entering such facilities.

Biden claimed reporters cannot enter because of so-called social distancing concerns, but Cruz refuted that theory. The Republican said the detention center itself is failing to follow basic social distancing protocol even though migrants inside are testing COVID-19 positive at a “dramatically” higher rate than the U.S. population.

Cruz stressed the Donna facility is overcrowded with unaccompanied minors and is operating at a 1,500 percent capacity. He went on to add that the media is blocked because Democrat operatives are working to mitigate the damage to their public image, which is due to Joe Biden’s mishandling of the border crisis.

The Texas senator said the Biden administration’s decision to stop border wall construction, return to catch-and-release, and end President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy has led to further overcrowding. He stressed Americans have the right to see the effect.

While Biden appears to be content allowing his staffers to stand in the way of congressional oversight on his behalf, he has yet to confirm when or if he’ll be making it to the border himself any time soon.