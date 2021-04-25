Dem. Fla. Rep.: Ohio officer responded as he was trained to do

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Democrat Representative Val Demings (Fla.) defended the police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant, adding the officer followed his training.

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, the Florida Democrat said during her time as the police chief in Orlando she “prayed her officers would respond as they’re trained to.” Additionally, Demmings highlighted the split-second decisions these officers have to make and noted viewers today have the benefit to view in slow-motion, while these officers do not.

New angle of the attempted stabbing released pic.twitter.com/xaaWiZNwx0 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2021

“But [from] the limited information that I know in viewing the video, it appears that the officer responded as he was trained to do with the main thought of preventing a tragedy and a loss of life of the person who was about to be assaulted,” Demings stated.”

The 16-year-old was fatally shot by police last week. The incident caused a national uproar with many criticizing the officer for choosing to use deadly force instead of attempting to defuse the situation.

However, a video was released shortly after the incident, showing Bryant lunging at two other women with a knife.