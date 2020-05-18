Delta to resume flying several major routes in June



FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

May 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines <DAL.N> said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit to Toronto, Seattle to Shanghai and Salt Lake City to Mexico City are among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)