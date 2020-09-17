Delta reaches tentative deal to reduce pilot furloughs by 220: memo

September 17, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines <DAL.N> has reached a tentative agreement with the negotiating committee of its pilots’ union to reduce the number of furloughs by 220, bringing the new total number of job reductions to 1,721, according to a memo to pilots seen by Reuters.

The agreement must still go through the pilot union’s review process, but is “a positive step toward reducing pilot furloughs,” Delta’s head of flight operations John Laughter said in the memo.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)