Delta parking 600 jets, cutting more executive pay and flights as revenue tanks



FILE PHOTO: An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 18, 2020

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines <DAL.N> said on Wednesday it was parking more than 600 jets — at least half of its fleet — cutting more flights and implementing a round of paycuts for officers, managers, and directors while members of the board forgo compensation.

The airline said revenue is expected to decline by $2 billion in March from a year earlier, as demand drops amid the spreading coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul)