Delta may avoid furloughs thanks to demand for early exit deal



FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

July 14, 2020

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines <DAL.N> may be able to avoid involuntary furloughs in the fall after receiving interest from more than 15,000 employees for early exit deals, one person with knowledge of the matter said.

The person said Delta was also looking at extending reduced work hours for employees past September in an effort to save costs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to whip the airline industry.

Delta declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)