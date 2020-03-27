Delta CEO says gov’t aid ensures no industry lay-offs through September 30



File Photo: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, speaks during a keynote address at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus File Photo: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, speaks during a keynote address at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said payroll assistance funds from the government under a massive stimulus package approved on Friday ensure there will not be any involuntary furloughs or pay cuts in the U.S. airline industry through Sept. 30.

Still, the government relief package “is not a cure for the unprecedented challenges we face,” Bastian said in a memo to employees.

