Delta and Virgin Atlantic CEOs say demand is robust



FILE PHOTO: Delta airplanes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon FILE PHOTO: Delta airplanes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Queens, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 15, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc and partner Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday demand was strong despite the conflict in Ukraine and they could currently pass on higher fuel costs to customers in ticket prices.

“We have not seen a spike in cancellations,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told a news conference in London, adding that the carrier had the largest booking day in its history last Tuesday.

As Bastian was speaking, Delta raised its current-quarter revenue forecast, betting on a recovery in air travel following an Omicron-induced slump.

It now expects first-quarter adjusted revenue to be about 78% of pre-pandemic level versus 72% to 76% it had forecast earlier.

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Executive Shai Weiss said the airline was seeing “tremendous” demand for premium leisure seats, while business was coming back strongly.

“There is a very strong pricing environment right now, which makes sense given the pent up demand but also of course the high input prices of fuel,” he said. Delta hold a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic, while Richard Branson’s Virgin Group holds 51%.

Bastian said he was not at “a point of nervousness” about rising oil prices. “We were quite successful in the early part of the last decade when fuel averaged over $100,” he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Paul Sandle, editing by William James)