Delta Air facing technical issue with flight bookings, check-ins



Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

June 19, 2019

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said it was addressing a technical problem that has affected travelers’ ability to book, check-in and board planes, resulting in delays.

“Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications … We apologize to customers for any inconvenience,” the U.S. airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edititng by Bill Rigby)