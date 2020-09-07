Delivery Hero issues new shares from authorised capital

September 7, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Delivery Hero SE <DHER.DE> on Monday said it will issue new shares under exclusion of shareholders’ subscription rights withregard to the existing stock option program for current and former employees, directors and its subsidiaries. The company said it will sell 106,026 new ordinary registered shares, representing approximately 0.05% of Delivery Hero’s registered share capital.

Delivery Hero’s registered share capital will be increased through a partial exercise of its existing authorized capital by an amount of 106,026 euros from 199,121,462 euros to 199,227,488 euros, the company said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)