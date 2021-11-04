Delivery app Rappi says no action taken regarding eventual IPO



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Colombian on-demand delivery company Rappi is seen on delivery a bag in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero FILE PHOTO: The logo of Colombian on-demand delivery company Rappi is seen on delivery a bag in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

November 4, 2021

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Delivery app Rappi said on Thursday it has taken no action yet regarding an eventual initial public offering, after co-founder Juan Pablo Ortega was quoted in media reports saying the company would prepare listing paperwork in the first half of 2022.

“Regarding the declaration of Juan Pablo Ortega we would like to clarify that as of today, no conversations or external actions have been initiated regarding an eventual IPO for Rappi,” the SoftBank-backed company said in a statement.

“Mr Ortegas’s declarations are personal feelings that do not represent our company goals, steps, or actual moment of Rappi.”

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese)