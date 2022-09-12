Delaware primary elections Sept. 13

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:48 PM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

The State of Delaware’s primary election is shaping up to be largely a one-on-one race for its only House of Representatives seat. As the vote approaches, both the Democrat and Republican primaries for the State’s House seat have been cancelled due to only one candidate being put forth by each party.

Democrat incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) was officially announced as the uncontested winner of her party’s primary once the deadline to file for a spot on the ballot passed on September 1. Rochester was first elected in 2016. During her time in office she has not been unseated. She continues to run following the larger Democrat party’s ideals.

“These are things that are real and are affecting people every single day,” Rochester said. “And what we’re saying is we are not going to sit back and wait for something to miraculously happen to solve our issues.”

The Inflation Reduction Act invests in our future by addressing some of the most pressing concerns of Delawareans – like lowering health care & energy costs. 📹: @47abc pic.twitter.com/npDxFpSKOW — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) August 22, 2022

For the GOP, the party has pushed Lee Murphy forward as their candidate in the race by giving him their full support. Murphy also ran in the 2020 election with the support and endorsement of his party. His platform and message have stayed largely the same since then.

“The radical left has weaponized crisis after crisis,” Lee said. “They’re trying to shut down our economy. They’re trying to take away our rights. They’re trying to divide us, but let me tell you one thing, they are going to fail.”

This will be the second time that Rochester and Murphy will face off in an election. Both of them ran for the seat last cycle. In the meantime, the State’s ballots are filled with State and local primaries. Races for the 41 State House seats and 21 State Senate seats are being voted on in the upcoming election.

