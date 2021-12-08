Trending

Defensive sectors lift European shares after two-day rally

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

December 8, 2021

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after marking their strongest two-day gain in more than a year, with defensive stocks rising as investors weighed the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After jumping 3.8% over the past two days, the region-wide STOXX 600 index nudged 0.1% higher in early deals.

Germany’s BioNTech, which makes COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer, fell 6.3% after a study showed that the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Sectors considered more stable during times of uncertainty such as healthcare and food & beverages were the top gainers.

L’Oreal rose 1.1% after consumer giant Nestle said it would cut its stake in the French cosmetics brand by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) to about 20%.

Shares in Nestle rose 1.6% to trade just short of record highs.

Travel shares fell as tour operator TUI’s UK-listed shares slumped 5.4% after it posted an annual loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion).

German meal-kit company Hellofresh slid 8.3% after an underwhelming outlook for 2022 earnings.

Chipmakers Infineon Technologies dropped 2.9% and STMicroelectronics slipped 1.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks to “equal-weight”.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE