Defense Secy says U.S. will ‘respond accordingly’ to Iraq missile strike

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will retaliate accordingly to the recent Iraqi rocket attacks. In an interview Sunday, Austin discussed the recent attack on a base that was holding U.S. troops in Iraq’s Anbar Province, which led to the death of a U.S. contractor.

Although officials were still gathering information, Austin said the U.S. was aware of who was responsible for the attack and plans to hold them accountable for their actions. Additionally, the U.S. accused Iran of endorsing the missile strike.

“The message to those that would carry out such an attack is: Expect us to do what’s necessary to defend ourselves,” Austin noted. “We’ll strike, if that’s what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing.”

Reports said the same base was targeted in 2020 by a missile strike from Iran.