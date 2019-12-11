Defense Secy. Esper: Situation in northeast Syria has ‘stabilized’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:08 PM PT — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is saying the situation in northeast Syria has ‘stabilized.’ While speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Esper said no ceasefire is perfect, but things have settled down following Turkey’s offensive in October.

The defense chief also addressed concerns regarding potential war crimes committed by Turkey and the country’s distancing from NATO.

.@EsperDoD states the Department's objectives in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/bEUijiI2AT — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 11, 2019

He said the U.S. position on Syria has remained unchanged.

“The United States strategy in the Middle East seeks to ensure the region is not a safe haven for terrorists, is not dominated by any power hostile to the United States and contributes to a stable global energy market,” stated Esper.

"…The stability of the Middle East remains important to our nation’s security. As such, we will continue to calibrate all of our actions to deter conflict, to avoid unintended escalation, and enable our partners to defend themselves against regional aggressors."

– @EsperDoD pic.twitter.com/QbPdIKivmU — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 11, 2019

The secretary added although the Turkish incursion has complicated matters, the DOD remains confident they will complete their mission to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.

