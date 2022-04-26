Trending

Defense Secy. Austin: Nations around the world stand united in supporting Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, attends a press conference after the meeting of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

UPDATED 12:14 PM PT – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Russia’s invasion and atrocities in Ukraine are “indefensible.” He made the comments Tuesday as the US hosted 40 countries for defense talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin never imagined the world would rally behind Ukraine so “swiftly and surely.” The official added that after Russia’s defeat at the battle of Kyiv, the war entered a new phase. Moscow is reportedly redeploying troops for a ground offensive in the Eastern Donbas region.

“Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man,” stated. “Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy, its sovereignty and its citizens.”

Austin went on to say Ukraine clearly believes they can win and the countries at the meeting agreed. The defense talks followed Defense Secretary’s trip to Kyiv where the US pledged additional military support for Ukraine.

