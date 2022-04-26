Defense Secy. Austin: Nations around the world stand united in supporting Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:14 PM PT – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Russia’s invasion and atrocities in Ukraine are “indefensible.” He made the comments Tuesday as the US hosted 40 countries for defense talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

We just kicked off a historic meeting — more than 40 countries gathered together to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion. Our goal is to leave here with a common, transparent understanding of Ukraine's short-term and long-term security requirements. pic.twitter.com/sRuhu7aPis — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 26, 2022

Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin never imagined the world would rally behind Ukraine so “swiftly and surely.” The official added that after Russia’s defeat at the battle of Kyiv, the war entered a new phase. Moscow is reportedly redeploying troops for a ground offensive in the Eastern Donbas region.

“Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man,” stated. “Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy, its sovereignty and its citizens.”

.@SecDef: We held an important session today on long-term support for Ukraine’s defenses including what that will take from our defense industrial bases. pic.twitter.com/Ukt7tKe95n — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 26, 2022

Austin went on to say Ukraine clearly believes they can win and the countries at the meeting agreed. The defense talks followed Defense Secretary’s trip to Kyiv where the US pledged additional military support for Ukraine.