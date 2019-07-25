Defense Secretary Esper: We will create create a more lethal military force

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

At a ceremony outside the Pentagon Thursday, Mark Esper gave his first remarks as the nation’s 27th Secretary of Defense. He vowed to “continue strengthening the U.S. military,” and build “a more lethal force.”

President Trump and Vice President Pence were in attendance as Esper announced his plans to reform the department and make the most use of “every dollar Congress” grants it.

During a speech, the president joked about Esper’s bipartisan support in the Senate:

“I can see he had some talent because he won, was it 98 to what? No you got 90 right? Can you believe this? I don’t believe it. I heard a 90. 90 to 8, right? I don’t know, I haven’t heard that sound in a long time Mark. Now I’m worried.”

Secretary Esper also said he will spearhead the creation of the sixth military branch known as the Space Force. The president has been a vocal proponent of a Space Force, so the U.S. may broaden its network and carry out duties in outer space.