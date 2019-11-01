Defense Secretary Esper hosts Australian counterpart at the Pentagon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:53 AM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with Australian Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds on Thursday at the Pentagon. The meeting kicked off Reynolds first official tour on American soil.

During a conference, Esper emphasized the strong partnership the two countries have had throughout the decades. The leaders also went on to discuss bilateral ties and shared projects.

Great mates indeed @EsperDoD! Our Alliance is the cornerstone of Australian security, and is underpinned by deep Defence cooperation and friendship. Thanks for a warm welcome 🇦🇺🇺🇸 #Alliance @DeptDefence https://t.co/yd7z0wVTu4 — Linda Reynolds (@lindareynoldswa) November 1, 2019

“In Sydney, we put together a very ambitious work program between our defense departments, so today (Thursday) we had a good opportunity to discuss progress of those various work plans,” said Reynolds. “But we also had an opportunity to discuss shared deployments, things that we’re doing globally, but of course in the Indo-Pacific as well… it’s been a very productive afternoon.”

The Australian minister is also expected to meet with congressional leaders and speak with Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer during her three day stay.