Defense Secretary asks for resignation of Navy Secretary over handling of Gallagher case

In this July 16, 2019, photo, acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:43 PM PT — Sunday, November 24, 2019

U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has been asked to resign. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has lost confidence in Spencer over his handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s case.

President Trump released a statement on Twitter following this announcement. He reaffirmed Esper’s reasons for letting Spencer go and said Gallagher will “retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin.”

This came after the U.S. Navy said it would push forward with a peer review board to decide the status of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s position with the elite team. Saturday reports said the White House cleared the way for the Navy to convene the board after President Trump opposed the decision on Friday.

During a security forum in Canada this weekend, Spencer claimed he did not see a tweet as a “formal order” and vowed to carry out the review anyway.

Gallagher said he’s “overjoyed” the president intervened to protect his SEAL status. During a recent talk show appearance, Gallagher accused Naval Special Warfare Commander Rear Admiral Collin Green of trying to retaliate against him.

Green and Spencer were pushing for a formal review of Gallagher to determine if he should be allowed to maintain his SEAL Trident. Gallagher said their actions left him feeling embarrassed on behalf of his community.

