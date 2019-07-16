Defense Secretary asks for resignation of Navy Secretary over handling of Gallagher case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:43 PM PT — Sunday, November 24, 2019

U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has been asked to resign. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has lost confidence in Spencer over his handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s case.

Full statement on firing of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer by Defense Secretary Mark Esper pic.twitter.com/JCg4fKTjgc — Jamie McIntyre (@jamiejmcintyre) November 24, 2019

President Trump released a statement on Twitter following this announcement. He reaffirmed Esper’s reasons for letting Spencer go and said Gallagher will “retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin.”

….honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin. Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

This came after the U.S. Navy said it would push forward with a peer review board to decide the status of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s position with the elite team. Saturday reports said the White House cleared the way for the Navy to convene the board after President Trump opposed the decision on Friday.

The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

During a security forum in Canada this weekend, Spencer claimed he did not see a tweet as a “formal order” and vowed to carry out the review anyway.

Gallagher said he’s “overjoyed” the president intervened to protect his SEAL status. During a recent talk show appearance, Gallagher accused Naval Special Warfare Commander Rear Admiral Collin Green of trying to retaliate against him.

In interview Trump encouraged people to watch, alleged war criminal Eddie Gallagher attacks Navy higher-ups: "This is all about ego & retaliation, this has nothing to do with good order & discipline." Gallagher goes on to accuse military leaders of "meddling in my case." pic.twitter.com/ulUMeK5wcW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2019

Green and Spencer were pushing for a formal review of Gallagher to determine if he should be allowed to maintain his SEAL Trident. Gallagher said their actions left him feeling embarrassed on behalf of his community.

