Defense Production Act to address high gas prices

UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Defense Production Act is a “tool” in the Biden administration’s belt to address high gas prices. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, she said the administration has not drawn any lines in the sand at the moment in terms of invoking the defense law or other emergency measures.

Granholm also told reporters President Joe Biden can’t control the price of gas alone and acknowledged his proposed federal gas tax suspension won’t have a substantial impact on prices. She then emphasized Biden’s outreach to the oil industry.

“He’s calling upon states as well to consider doing gas tax holidays,” explained the Energy Secretary. “On the state side, he’s urging oil companies to use their profits to increase output. He’s calling upon the industry to pass along the decrease in oil prices, which we have seen at the barrel level over the past week, for example, at the pump. And he is demanding that that the industry come to the table with some solutions on refineries.”

Granholm also said the nation needs more creativity and collaboration to get through what she called an “unprecedented” situation. She then pointed her finger at Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine as well as the aftermath of pandemic constraints.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blames record gas prices on "Putin's war" and domestic energy producers. No mention of the Biden administration's anti-American energy obsession. pic.twitter.com/GKwZLTdnCL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2022

The Energy Secretary went on to suggest that that President alone cannot control the spiking gas prices, which is why he has asked Congress as well as companies in gas and oil industry to act.

On record gas prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says "the only way out" is by "deploying clean energy." pic.twitter.com/FJu0HlnnmB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2022

Granholm said “the only way out” is by “deploying clean energy.” These sentiments echo the Biden administration’s continued push for so-called green energy.