Death toll rises to 43 in Jakarta following severe flooding

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

The capitol of Indonesia remains in crisis following the city’s worst flood since 2013. Friday reports said the death toll in Jakarta has risen to at least 43 with approximately 192,000 others displaced.

The flooding broke out on New Year’s Day during citywide celebrations. Torrential rain led to deep floodwaters, which were up to 10 feet in some areas.

Since then, parts of the region have reportedly seen water begin to subside. However, officials said the city is still in turmoil.

“Strong currents swept away the cars, so they were overturned,” said one resident. “The problem is this blocked access for teams providing aid.”

Moving forward, officials are launching a cloud seeding program in hopes of dispersing any nearby rain clouds while the city recovers. Cloud seeding introduces chemicals, such as salt, into the atmosphere, which causes the clouds to break up.