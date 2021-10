Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Army soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

October 14, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The death toll in deadly violence in Beirut climbed to four on Thursday, including a woman who died from a bullet wound in her house, a military source said.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)