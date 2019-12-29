Deadly plane crash in Maryland kills pilot

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:44 PM PT — Sunday, December 29, 2019

A plane crash in Maryland left one person dead on Sunday. The plane crashed into a home and its attached carport in Prince George County, killing the pilot.

The crash started a fire in the attic of the unoccupied house. The pilot, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources said the eight-passenger plane had just taken off from a nearby airport before falling out of the sky.

“You could see the debris of the plane in the middle of the street. The car that was parked in the driveway had been blown across the street to the other side. There was some fire earlier that had been put out by the time I got here, but I had spoken with my friends and neighbors. It was a shock, the noise and everything like that…nothing can prepare you for that sort of scenario.“

– Michael Curran, witness

No other injuries were reported on the ground, but at least 18 houses were left without power.