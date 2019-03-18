De Guindos toes ECB’s line with cautious message on economy



FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos speaks during an event marking Latvia's five years with the Euro in Riga, Latvia January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos speaks during an event marking Latvia's five years with the Euro in Riga, Latvia January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation and growth in the euro zone are continuing to slow this year but they are set to rebound further down the road, the European Central Bank’s vice-president said on Monday.

“Supportive factors continue to be in place that will lift inflation above this year’s muted levels in the more medium term,” Luis de Guindos said in Madrid, largely repeating ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments from earlier this month.

