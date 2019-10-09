De Guindos: ECB could cut rates further but side effects becoming more tangible



FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks during a news conference after the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks during a news conference after the informal meeting of ministers for economic and financial affairs (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup in Helsinki, Finland, 13 September 2019. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview published on Wednesday that the ECB could cut interest rates further but added that the side effects of monetary policy were starting to become more tangible.

Asked by Market News – in an interview published on the ECB’s website – whether he ruled out tweaking the ECB’s monetary policy at an October meeting, de Guindos said: “We will have to see what happens with the outlook. And we will have to see what happens with the downside risk.”

Asked if tiering was a kind of mitigation that could lead to further rate cuts, he said: “We haven’t discussed it, but my impression is that -0.50% is the correct level at present, and as to any further cut, we will have a good, in-depth discussion in the Governing Council.”

